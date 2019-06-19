LET Thailand Championship this week

The Ladies European Tour Thailand Championship is currently taking place at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya from June 20-23. The tournament is co-sanctioned by Ladies European Tour (LET) and Thai Ladies Professional Golf Association (Thai LPGA) and offers a total prize money of 300,000 Euros (approximately Bt11 million). It is being competed in a 72-hole stroke play format for four days. Only the top 60 players, after 36 holes, will proceed to the weekend rounds.

Apart from the world ranking points, the LET Thailand Championship winner will receive an LET Tour card which entitles them to berths into the British Women’s Open and the Evian Championship.

Live TV broadcasting will be on True Sport HD 3 on True Visions during 13:00-16:00hrs on Saturday, 22 and Sunday, 23 June. Admission for spectators is available at the ticket booth near the public entrance at the golf club at 100THB/person/day. There is free admission for spectators aged under 18 and over 60 years old. Gate opening time is at 08:00hrs daily.