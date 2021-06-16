John Seton wins three-way countback at Phoenix, Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday, June 14

Phoenix Gold golf course

With three groups playing at Phoenix Gold golf course and resort, we got away right on time and although there was heavy cloud about we didn’t get any rain until we finished, and that was only a sprinkle. The course was in great condition, but the greens were very slow on both Mountain and Ocean, which was strange to say the least.







The course was not exactly full, but golfers teed off in a steady stream all day, which is great to see as this is really a magnificent golf course.

It’s not very often you get a three way countback on the same score, but that’s what happened Monday with three players all scoring 36 points.

Jeff North took 3rd spot with 17 points on the back nine. Gerard Lambert took 2nd with 18 points on the back, and John Seton took 1st with 22 points on the back. There was one two coming from Arch Armstrong.





















