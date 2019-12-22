It was that man Kissy again, between he and Steele game over

PSC Growling Swan Golf played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, Dec 19 King’s Naga G.C. Stableford

Unfortunately with two late pull outs we had fourteen golfers willing to play Thursday at Kings Naga G.C. With a price package of B1200 covering green fee, cart and caddy.

The course was very dry as are a lot of the courses in the area. It is winter here but there has been a lack of rain. Other than it being dry the course was the same as always. With the dryness creating plenty of run suiting us high handicappers.

Fourteen golfers allowed us to play only the one division with three placings and all novelties were up for grabs.

Keith Buchanan, never being far from the winners’ circle, paved the way for the day keeping out some big hitters. Keith’s 36 points saw him knock off the top spot for the day’s event. Second spot went to Denis Steele one behind the winner and one in front of third & fourth where a countback was needed. Winning the countback with a better back nine was Glenn Smith. The unlucky fourth went to JC Lhoste, the second time this tour being involved in a countback and losing it. Unlucky JC.

1st Keith Buchanan (13) 36 pts.

2nd Denis Steele (18) 35 pts.

3rd Glenn Smith (24) 34 pts.

Near pins: 5 Rita Zoebeli, 7 Rita Zoebeli, 12 Keith Buchanan, and 16 Denis Steele.

Longest first putt: 9 Denis Steele and 18 Keith Buchanan.