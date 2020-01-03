Huff and Sasicha ring in the New Year with wins at Plantation

Wednesday, January 1st Plantation GC Rainbow

The Billabong regulars started the New Year as they mean to carry on, having an enjoyable day’s golf. The day started at 9 am and concluded late in the evening, for Todd Givens wanted to celebrate the birthday today of his wife, Nok, in style and magnanimously paid the fees for 58 golfers to play at the Plantation Golf Club followed by a candle lit presentation in the evening of a beautifully decorated birthday cake.

Loading…

But the day started at 9 am at the Billabong with, what is an excuse to cure New Year’s Day hangovers, a Bloody Mary or two, kindly donated by Paul Greenaway and Richard Steadman. You do not get the impression that everyone was taking this round of golf at the difficult Plantation course seriously?

The course is in fantastic condition although the greens resembled putting on a sheet of glass. To add a little spice to the day’s activities on a course where most of those competing are unfamiliar, it was decided that we would have a Rainbow competition. Thanks to Capt. Bob and I hope his sense of humour is a little more forgiving during the year.

22 ladies today, still in a festive mood, dressed in red tops and white skirts/shorts looking beautiful and elegant standing on the 1st tee. Pineapple and Sugar Cain today and it appears from the scores that Pineapple caused the most problems, although neither are easy.

In the ladies competition Miss Koi (18) had a net 77 to finish 3rd although 3 shots behind Miss Paeng (17) in 2nd. The honours went to a familiar face on the podium, Miss Sasicha (17) with a creditable net 73.

The low gross went to Miss Na (10) with 87, bucking the trend with a better score on Pineapple.

As expected the men were not as co-ordinated as the ladies and you are left wondering if they had dressed in the dark. Tony Oakes (10) occupied 3rd place with a net 71 two shots behind Todd Givens (6) with a net 69. Way out in front having the round of his life was Peter Huff (28) with a net 62.

The low gross went to Tony Pike (1) with a great 74.

Nearest the pins went to Miss Ked, John Locke, Steve Bickell, Jeff North and Paulie O’Mahoney

So it was back to the Billabong for a plentiful buffet and some cold ones to replenish the energy lost with the day’s activities.