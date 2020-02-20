Glenn Smith makes it 2 from 2 and takes a break from play

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Monday, Feb 17 Plutaluang G.C. Stableford

Monday we headed out to Plutaluang (Big Navy). We were scheduled to play Khao Kheow but we were advised that there were vouchers available but information was incorrect and the price out of our range. So with 9 golfers we made the change.





Like all courses this is yet another that is suffering from a lack of water. Not wanting to cause a panic but we are in desperate need of some good rain.

The course itself wasn’t too bad but all lakes and dams were at an all-time low, apparently (although we did not play that 9) the lighthouse hole (par 3), you could actually walk out to it. It would have been worthwhile scrounging for balls. Yet again we were on a course that had few golfers on it, and this is supposed to be high season. When will people learn?

We were playing one flight only with two placings and only near pin novelties. We attacked the East & South nines from the white tees on yet another hot day with very little wind for relief.

Glenn Smith finished off a purple patch of golf making it two in a row. He will have to wait now till his return from Aussie to compete for his hat-trick. Glenn’s game Monday took him over the line by a solitary point. Coming in second was the man with the form at the moment, that man Dave Maw, who is enjoying his game and playing some good golf at the moment.

Winners from Plutaluang GC.

1st Glenn Smith (17) 42 pts.

2nd Dave Maw (24) 41 pts.

Near pins: E2 Dave Maw, E5 Bill Steinmann, and S13 & S16 Shane Young.

