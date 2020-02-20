First ladies

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf
Monday, 17th February Crystal Bay Stableford
Two Café Kronborg ladies showed us men – including a scratch golfer – that when facing adversity one should bite the bullet as they each scored 39 points to win their flights. Well done ladies.
We welcomed John Bachman, Masaaki Kanero and we said goodbye to Ejnar Utoft
A Flight (0-21)
1st Carole Kubicki (21) 39 points
2nd Kjeld Jorgensen (18) 35 points
3rd Rob Brown (6) 34 points
4th Mashi Kaneta (15) 34 points
B Flight (22+)
1st Lotte Boskov (24) 39 points
2nd Karen Brown (26) 33 points
3rd Mikito Homma (22) 33 points
4th Tiziano Dal Pastro (26) 32 points
Near pins: A5 Carole Kubicki, A8 John Bachman, C4 Mashi Kaneta, & C7 Kjeld Jorgensen.
Longest first putt:
A9 Arne Max Petersen & C9 Henning Olsen.