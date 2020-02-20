First ladies

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Monday, 17th February Crystal Bay Stableford

Two Café Kronborg ladies showed us men – including a scratch golfer – that when facing adversity one should bite the bullet as they each scored 39 points to win their flights. Well done ladies.

We welcomed John Bachman, Masaaki Kanero and we said goodbye to Ejnar Utoft

A Flight (0-21)

1st Carole Kubicki (21) 39 points

2nd Kjeld Jorgensen (18) 35 points

3rd Rob Brown (6) 34 points

B Flight (22+)

1st Lotte Boskov (24) 39 points

2nd Karen Brown (26) 33 points

3rd Mikito Homma (22) 33 points

4th Tiziano Dal Pastro (26) 32 points

Near pins: A5 Carole Kubicki, A8 John Bachman, C4 Mashi Kaneta, & C7 Kjeld Jorgensen.

Longest first putt:

A9 Arne Max Petersen & C9 Henning Olsen.

