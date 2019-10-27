Bill Checks Out at Greenwood

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday Oct. 25

Greenwood C+B

Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society played its final low season Friday round on 25th October at Greenwood, where the C and B nines were allotted to the group. The course was in good condition and there was some evidence of previous coring on the B nine which made greens just a little inconsistent. Another week should see them perfect again, however.

Fielding six groups was something of a luxury for the organisers after almost a year of fields averaging 32 golfers but normal service should be resumed next week as the Vietnam “tourists” return to the Links fold.

Course conditions were perfect for golf and scoring was close in the single flight. Third place went to Derek Teeling whose better back nine took the placing from Donal McGuigan on countback, both golfers returning 36 points.

Countback was also invoked to decide the top two places, with Andrew Purdie’s best gross figures of 79 giving him 39 points, albeit with a slightly lower back nine score, leaving Bill Stewart to take his first Green Jacket with his 39 points.

Near-pins were won by Stu Thompson (C6), Steve Moxey (B2) and Links debutant Brad Hope (B5). Again, the long C3 par three held on to its honour as no golfer managed to sully its name.

Consolation awards went to John Evans for an excellent 20 points on the front nine (C) and Donal McGuigan posted 19 points on the back nine for his share of the spoils.

Winners at Greenwood

1st Place -Bill Stewart (21) – 39 pts c/back

2nd Place -Andrew Purdie (10) – 39 pts

3rd Place -Derek Teeling (28) – 36 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (B) (non-winners) – John Evans – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (C) (non-winners) – Donal McGuigan – 19 pts

Finally, Aussie Bryan Barrell had the dubious honour of donning the “wig” after a disaster of a round for him whilst compatriot Lloyd Mills took the “silly hat” for ten points on his back nine, albeit on countback.

At the presentation, farewells were bade to Links stalwart Chris Barker on the eve of his return to the US and his golf skills and general good humour will be missed over the next few months. Hurry back Chris, you know it makes sense.