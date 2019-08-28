Barker top dog at Riverside

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, August 26, Bangpakong – Stableford

1st Chris Barker (13) 37pts

2nd Stuart Thompson (19) 36pts

3rd Dave Hewson (9) 35pts

The society began the final week of August with a trip to Bangpakong Riverside to play a stableford competition. A surprisingly small field had signed up, the result of an attractive opportunity for a group to play Chee Chan, sickness, and the effects of a tense and exciting weekend of sports on TV.

The club was delighted to see us however as there appeared to be no other golfers there. So it stayed throughout the round.

The course was not in its usual excellent condition as fairways needed some maintenance, leaving them patchy in parts. The greens were excellent however. A strong breeze was also evident throughout.

The single flight saw a close contest with Dave Hewson taking third place with 35 points and Stuart Thompson finishing second with 36. The top dog was Chris Barker with 37 points, following his appearance as “wig” winner only three days before. The ride from the outhouse to the penthouse can be rapid and exciting.

Near pins went to Paul Tedesco (7 and 13) and Dave Hewson (16). Nobody managed to find the green on the fourth which had a challenging 180-yard tee shot into a fierce wind, over water.

The consolation best nine awards went to Simon Niven (19 on the front) and Wayne Peppernell (17 on the back).

Simon Niven also took the “silly hat” for his role in the non-attendance of two golfers the previous round after encouraging his mates to enjoy the pleasures of Pattaya the evening before a golf day. The “wig” went to Tony Manners after his low round of the day.