Allan Cassin on fire at Mountain Shadow

Tuesday, 7th January

Greenwood C and A

Stableford

On Tuesday 7th January 2020 we went with 3 groups to Greenwood, where we played the C and A loop. It was a beautiful sunny day with a nice breeze. The course was in excellent condition with beautiful fairways and good greens. A very enjoyable day to play golf.



It promised to become an exciting day. Many of us kept each other in balance. Only 2 players scored under 30 Stableford points.

Jonathan Pratt kept his nerves under control until the end and won with 37 Stableford points, beating Paul Davies on countback. Third was Dave Smith with a strong back nine, beating Tim Knight on the countback.

The near pins were won by Dave Smith and Bob Edwards.

Thursday, 9th January

Mountain Shadow

Stableford

On Thursday the 9th January Mountain Shadow was our venue. We had nice sunny weather again with a cool breeze. The course was also in good condition promising a nice day of golf.

For the second Thursday in a row, Allan Cassin was the man of the day, blowing everybody away. We could not stop him and he won with 41 Stableford points. Second was Stan Rees with 37 points and Bob Edwards was third with 33 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Dave Smith, Allan Cassin and Bob Edwards.