45-kg. catch wins Jomtien Fishing Games

Chaiwat Deeden brought in a total of 45-kilograms of fish and won the day at the 13th Jomtien Fishing Games.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome handed out trophies at the Dec. 13-15 tournament, which rewarded anglers for catching the most fish and the biggest stingray, shark, barracuda, snakefish and catfish.

There were 50 teams competing in the game. The result on Dec 15, which was the last day of the game, can be briefly summarized as the following:

Fifty teams cast their rods and Chaiwat Deeden reeled in a gross weight of 45.1-kgs and was declared winner. Sarawuth Boonma placed second with 36.5-kgs of fish.

Den Subthai won the shark/snakefish/barracuda category with a 31-kg cobia. Nitat Kunjeng won the stingray prize for a ray weighing 9.4 kg.

Chaiwat also won the scaled-fish category with a 3.2-kg grouper while Chairath Lungrungpradith won the catfish contest.