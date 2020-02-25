Visit Nepal 2020 – Lifetime Experiences

Dancing with the Gods

You will come across stories of Gods and Goddesses as you walk the streets and alleys of Nepal. Where each day is a celebration of life, there are numerous festivals throughout the year.

The sounds of drums and cymbals, the flute players, the masked dancers and the quiet hum of sacred chants permeate the air in processions and parades that celebrate the culture and heritage of the nation.

Nepal is home to the living Goddess, the Kumari – a manifestation of female divinity, who is venerated and worshiped by devotees across the country.

Adventure in the mountains

From the highest mountains in the world to amazing trekking trails, mountaineers, trekkers and adventurers seek out the Himalayas every year during climbing season. Nepal also offers some of the best white-water adventures – rafting and kayaking on thrilling waters and gentle rapids. Dirt biking, skydiving, Asia’s second highest bungee jump, the world’s highest hotel and high-altitude races make the country one of the most sought-after destinations for an adrenaline rush.







Wild Encounters

Explore the lush jungles of the national parks in Chitwan, Bardia and Rara on elephant backs or jeep safaris to spot rhinos grazing in the wild, crocodiles along swampy rivers, and tigers on the prowl. The wetlands of the KoshiTappu Reserve are a bird watchers delight. Up in the mountains of Manang, you can follow the trail of the mountain goats, yaks and the elusive snow leopard. Wake up to the sounds of the forest and sink into the evening with an amazing sunset.

Food Expeditions

Eating can be a joyful experience in Nepal. From multi cuisine and specialty restaurants and bars about town to home cooked meals from traditional kitchens, there’s a huge variety of street food to choose from too.

Any time is momo time. Momos are traditional dumplings that can be found in remote tea houses and with equal élan at high end restaurants. From freshly caught river fish to dried smoky meats and yak cheese, from freshly grown garden vegetables and herbs to crunchy mountain apples, from home brewed spirits to the beautiful selection of teas, there’s a whole lot waiting for your palate to discover.

Journey Within

Nepal can be a journey of true self discovery. The smell of incense, prayer flags in the wind, the chime of distant bells, butter lamps, the rotation of prayer wheels and mystical chants permeate centers of spiritual learning, monasteries and temples.

The birthplace of Buddha and the abode of Shiva, Nepal is a divine experience. Meditation, yoga, a temple stay or a spiritual sojourn, it draws believers and free thinkers alike.

Crafts and Creations

Exquisite handicrafts flourish in Nepal. From handmade lokta paper to woven Dhaka shawls and pashmina, from artistic silver and metal ware to stone carvings, wood works and paintings, there is something magical in the hand-crafted products which carry skills that have been passed down generations to retain their authentic traditional roots. You can purchase these products from a hotel store, street shops as well as custom souvenir and handicraft stores and emporiums.