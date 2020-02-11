Mae Hong Son-Pai: a summery escape to the valley of ethnic groups

Summer haze fills up Mae Hong Son’s valleys and occasionally adds a light grey color to the sky. However, spending a visit to Mae Hong Son and Pai during the summer offers a unique experience totally different from the cold season. And a three-day trip to the quiet towns will just fly by.







The Reservoir of Nong Jong Kham reflects the colorful pavilions and pagodas’ tops of Wat Jong Kham and Wat Jong Klang. Situated right in the heart of the town, old teak constructions of the two temples mirror a significant influence of Shan Culture. The mountain-top Wat Phathat Doi Kong Mu offers an impressive panoramic view of the idyllic small town.

On a given day during the summer, you may find yourself among the colorful celebration of Poy Sang Long, which is the ordination ceremony of the Shan’s boys.

For a unique experience, spending a peaceful night in the middle of nature at the border Village of Ban Rak Thai, home to Yunnan people, is definitely worthwhile. Leisurely strolling the tea plantation, picking up tea buds, enjoying Yunnan cuisine and spending your days among a stunning view and summery tranquility.

Make your way to Pai, and you will witness the town at its peaceful moment. Though the tiny town now turns into a famous and busy destination, you should spend a calm night here in some of the quiet accommodation outside the town. The town’s nature and vibrant art scenes will introduce you to a memorable side of this town.

Dip in the hot spring of Tha Pai and get soaked with the peaceful moment of the misty Mae Hong Son in summer, you may prefer to it.

How to get there: Mae Hong Son is 157 miles northwest of Chiang Mai, via highway 1095. There are regular flights between Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. For more information, call TAT Mae Hong Son Office at 053-612-982.