Classic Car Charity Show Pattaya 2025: A timeless event for a worthy cause

PATTAYA, Thailand – For nine years, members and friends of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya have united their passion for classic cars to support orphans in Pattaya. This year, the much-anticipated 6th Classic Car Charity Show Pattaya will take place on February 8-9, 2025, at the Asia Hotel Pattaya on Pratamnak Road, showcasing vintage treasures against a stunning seaside backdrop.







Event Highlights

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Classic Car Exhibition (2-6 p.m.): Explore a wide array of beautifully restored classic cars. The star attraction is a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (1953), valued at up to 70 million baht, one of only three in Thailand. Visitors can pose for a photo in this iconic vehicle for a donation of 100 baht, benefiting the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT). Entrance to the exhibition is at Pratamnak Soi 4.

Presentation Tent (5:00 p.m.)

Learn about unique classic cars and meet their proud owners as they share fascinating stories behind their prized vehicles.

Charity Buffet (7:00 p.m.)

Enjoy a delightful buffet on the hotel’s sea terrace, accompanied by live music and captivating dance performances by orphans supported by HHNFT. Tickets are 1,500 baht per person, which includes a 500 baht donation to the foundation.

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Classic Car Parade (10:00 a.m.)

Watch a spectacular procession of classic cars escorted by Pattaya City Police. The parade starts from the hotel, traveling along Pattaya Second Road to Dolphin Roundabout, and returning via Pattaya Beach Road to Pratamnak Road. The Grand Finale takes place at the iconic Barrel House Pattaya.



Join the Celebration

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking to support a meaningful cause, this event promises an unforgettable experience. For Charity Dinner registration on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., please contact: Khun Khanittha: 089 794 8179 (Thai) – Jo Klemm: 092 753 9309 (English/German) E-mail: [email protected] – [email protected]



Let’s come together to celebrate the beauty of classic cars and make a difference in the lives of Pattaya’s orphans. See you there!

Sponsors and Partners:

BKRY Thailand

Classic Car Friends Pattaya

Human Help Network Foundation Thailand

Pattaya Mail

The Barrel House

The Riviera Group

































