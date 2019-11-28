CPDC kids join Cycle Fest

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
171
Kids from the CPDC joined in the “ride for all” Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest 2019, much to their delight.
Kids from the CPDC joined in the “ride for all” Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest 2019, much to their delight.

Children under the care of Child Protection and Development Center joined Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest 2019 to promote exercise and wise use of free time.
Cycle Fest was held Nov. 23-24 at Siam Country Club to promote family activities, reinforce unity in communities and polish Pattaya’s reputation as a city of sports.
Kids from the CPDC joined in the “ride for all”, much to their delight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR