Sutthawat holds Visakha Bucha ‘Wien Tien’

Sutthawat Temple hosted a candlelight procession on Visakha Bucha Day to inspire Buddhists to preserve their religion and make merit.

Banglamung Deputy Dean of Monks and Abbot Tavorn Tanawaro led monks and followers in the “Wien Tien” procession around the temple grounds May 18.

The atmosphere around the main hall was bustling with faith, with Buddhists bringing their families to perform the ceremony which is good for cultivating youths to be close to Buddhism and to make merit together by paying respect to Buddha with flowers, incense and candles.

Moreover, it brought warmth to families to spend leisure time together and to cement relationships.

The candlelight procession was conducted by monks and Buddhists to pledge salutation to the Triple Gems and to chant to pay respect to Buddha, Buddha’s grace, virtue of dharma, and virtues of the Sangha.

The candlelight procession was performed by using candles, incense and flowers as oblation while walking three times around the sermon hall with peaceful minds and chanting.