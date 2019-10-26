Soi Khopai Community featured in promotional video

The Soi Khopai Community has featured many times in the pages of Pattaya Mail for their pilot project to eliminate drugs in their village. They have also received national recognition, and now their project will feature in a two minute video to be broadcast on TV across the country.

The Ministry of Interior hired private company, News Maker Co., Ltd., to film a promotional video titled, “Scoop of Mother of the Land Fund Part 4 against narcotics in (the) Soi Khopai Community” to promote the To Be Number 1 Project.

Wirat Joyjinda and members of the community took part in the Oct 24 filming, which will be edited down to fit into a two minute slot.

Dates and times of airing were to be determined.