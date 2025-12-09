Pattaya set to host ‘Classic Days 2026’ with international vintage car showcase and parade, Jan 31 – Feb 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City and the Classic Car Friends Pattaya club are gearing up for “Classic Days Pattaya 2026,” scheduled for January 31 – February 1, 2026, bringing together vintage car enthusiasts from several countries. The event will feature 80–100 rare classic cars, a citywide parade, and charity activities to support the HHN Foundation for Thai Children.

The preparation meeting was held on December 8, 2025 at Pattaya City Hall, chaired by Kritsana Boonsawad, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, with city executives, related agencies, and key partners in attendance. Also joining the discussion were Mr. Jo Klemm, President of Classic Car Friends Pattaya; Siromet Akarapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation; and Pirun Noi-imjai, HHN Project Manager.







Several supporting sponsors also joined the meeting to outline their contributions and collaborative plans, including Pattaya Mail, Riviera Group, BARREL HOUSE, and BKRY. Their involvement aims to strengthen the event’s tourism impact and community outreach.

“Classic Days Pattaya 2026” will showcase classic automobiles along with activities promoting the preservation of vintage cars, cultural tourism, and fundraising for children’s welfare.

Event highlights include:

January 31: Classic car display on Pratumnak Soi 4 from 2 p.m.–8 p.m., followed by a charity gala dinner at 7 p.m.

February 1: A classic car caravan departing from Asia Pattaya Hotel at 10 a.m., traveling through key city locations before arriving at Pattaya Beach. Traffic personnel will assist along the route without requiring road closures.

Entry to the exhibition area at Asia Pattaya Hotel costs 100 baht, with 100% of proceeds donated to the HHN Foundation for Thai Children.







































