Pattaya orders construction sites to halt and evacuate buildings immediately following earthquake

By Pattaya Mail
0
983
Construction sites halt, buildings evacuated after earthquake tremors hit the region. Stay alert for updates.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar and affected several regions in Thailand, including Pattaya. In response to the tremors, the Pattaya district inspector has issued an order for all ongoing construction activities to cease, and for people to evacuate buildings immediately as a safety precaution.

This includes construction sites near high-rise buildings. Authorities are currently monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.


Authorities order construction work to stop and evacuations as earthquake tremors shake the city.

All construction halted, evacuation orders in place as authorities assess the impact of today’s earthquake.












RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR