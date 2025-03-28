Pattaya orders construction sites to halt and evacuate buildings immediately following earthquake

PATTAYA, Thailand – A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar and affected several regions in Thailand, including Pattaya. In response to the tremors, the Pattaya district inspector has issued an order for all ongoing construction activities to cease, and for people to evacuate buildings immediately as a safety precaution.

This includes construction sites near high-rise buildings. Authorities are currently monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.


































