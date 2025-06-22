Pattaya faces another blow as Middle East conflict further dampens high-spending tourism hopes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Just as Pattaya was beginning to recover from earlier tourism setbacks, the city now faces fresh challenges as international turmoil in the Middle East threatens to derail one of its last remaining sources of visitor growth.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has highlighted that escalating conflict between Iran and Israel over the past weeks has caused a sharp decline in tourists from key Middle Eastern countries. According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, tourist arrivals from Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria dropped by 30% to 50% between June 13 and 15, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This translates to a fall from 7,165 visitors to approximately 3,500–5,000 in June alone.







These five countries collectively account for about 7% of total Middle Eastern arrivals to Thailand, which number roughly 100,781 tourists excluding Israel. Overall, Thailand aimed to attract 1,065,000 tourists from the Middle East in 2025, an 11% increase from 956,000 in 2024, generating approximately 86 billion baht in revenue. However, the current conflict threatens these projections.

The volatile situation has forced airlines from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain—to cancel, suspend, or reroute flights to Thailand due to airspace safety concerns. Major carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have adjusted operations, creating uncertainty for travelers.



Iran’s national carrier, Mahan Air, has temporarily suspended its Tehran-Bangkok and Tehran-Phuket routes due to airspace closures in Iran, effectively halting Iranian tourism to Thailand for the time being.

Governor Thapanee further explained that this disruption coincides with Eid Al Adha, a peak travel period for Muslim tourists. The cancellation and rescheduling of flights have caused significant uncertainty and prompted travelers from major Middle Eastern markets—including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, which collectively represent over 80% of Middle Eastern visitors—to postpone or reconsider their travel plans.



For Pattaya, which has been grappling with a decline in key tourist segments following regional political tensions and earlier setbacks, the Middle East downturn removes one of its last viable hopes for sustained recovery. Tourism businesses reliant on high-spending Middle Eastern visitors are facing growing uncertainty as booking cancellations rise.

This latest blow compounds ongoing challenges from falling Chinese tourist arrivals, disruptions in Cambodian border traffic, and shifts in visitor preferences toward other destinations.

As the conflict continues, Pattaya’s tourism sector braces for further headwinds, highlighting the city’s urgent need to diversify its markets and renew promotional strategies to regain momentum.

































