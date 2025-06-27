Pattaya becomes a budget paradise for Europeans as Euro hits 38 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the euro now trading at an eye-catching 38 baht, European travellers are rediscovering why Pattaya remains one of Asia’s most rewarding destinations — especially during the tranquil low season.

The favourable exchange rate, combined with off-season hotel deals and fewer crowds, is creating the perfect blend of value and relaxation. From beachfront rooms at unbeatable rates to affordable street food and entertainment, the city is offering European visitors a chance to enjoy Thailand’s iconic coastal charm at a fraction of the cost.







“When I see 38 baht to the euro, I book my flight,” said Klaus, a German retiree who spends his winters in Pattaya. “Even with some price increases over the years, it still feels like the Thailand I first fell in love with.”

On June 26, the Thai baht stood at 32.50 per U.S. dollar, a modest strengthening. But the real excitement is among Eurozone tourists. With higher purchasing power, travellers are finding incredible deals — from sunset cocktails and massages to full-day island tours, all priced far below European norms. “This is the sweet spot,” said a French visitor lounging at a Jomtien café. “Less traffic, no crowds, great food — and my euro goes far. It’s everything I want in a summer break.”

Local businesses are also feeling the lift. With hotel bookings rising and beachside restaurants seeing steady footfall, Pattaya’s economy is enjoying a quiet boost, even as global markets remain unpredictable. According to analysts at TMB Thanachart Bank (TTB), the current exchange rates are largely driven by global economic shifts, including cautious interest rate moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and easing geopolitical tensions.

Thailand’s decision to hold interest rates at 1.75% has kept the baht relatively stable. Meanwhile, a softer U.S. dollar and steady foreign investment in Thai equities are helping maintain favourable rates for visitors.

And it’s not just about the numbers. Pattaya has been steadily refining its image — with cleaner beaches, safer streets, and more family-friendly options. The result? A city that caters just as well to retirees, digital nomads, and solo adventurers as it does to traditional tourists. “Pattaya is changing, but in a good way,” said a Belgian expat. “It’s more polished, more peaceful — and right now, the value is unbeatable.”

With warm seas, vibrant markets, and a currency exchange working in their favour, European travellers this season are discovering that Pattaya still offers far more than sunshine — it delivers real value, unforgettable experiences, and that unmistakable Thai charm.



































