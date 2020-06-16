Pattaya beach town still quiet as ban continues for international flights

Almost all businesses in Thailand reopen as the country begins the fourth phase of easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the reopening measure, 95 percent of businesses as well as international schools, exhibition halls, and sports venues are allowed to reopen.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) which approved the reopening measure last Friday also decided to lift the night curfew effective on Monday.

Thailand’s COVID-19 prevention efforts have now focused on travel control as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad.

Some high-risk activities, such as interprovincial travelling, school and sports activities, are allowed to resume. But international borders are still closed; only essential goods are allowed to cross the border into the country.

On the first night that the curfew was repealed, tourism scene of Pattaya beach town was still quiet. It will be a long way for Pattaya to recover as international flights are still banned. Under the easing, bars, pubs, karaoke bars, and beer halls are not allowed to reopen.







In the north, Chiang Mai Zoo reopened its doors to visitors after a three-month closure. It offers free admission to all visitors until the end of June. However, the number of visitors is limited to 2,000 a day. (TNA)











