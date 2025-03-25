Pattaya authorities investigate sea pipe issue at Wong Amat Beach following public complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s City Hall complaints division has initiated an investigation into the issue of a mysterious pipe emerging in the sea near Wong Amat Beach in Naklua, following complaints from residents. Authorities have begun fact-finding efforts and are coordinating with the relevant departments to further investigate the matter.

Public reactions to the incident have been mixed. Some residents praised the quick response, stating, “The problem was addressed swiftly,” while others highlighted that the issue has been present for some time, with one person commenting, “It has been there for ages, and only now have they started looking into it.”







Several locals voiced concerns that the pipe could be related to wastewater, speculating that it may be an illegal drainage system dumping untreated water into the sea. One resident suggested, “It might be wastewater from nearby homes that’s been buried and is now leaking into the ocean,” while another expressed frustration over the repeated occurrence of such problems, noting, “I reported it to local authorities before, but nothing has been done about it.”

Some residents also raised concerns about the condition of nearby roads and other local issues. “The potholes on Second Road are worse than a pancake griddle,” one resident commented, urging authorities to address broader infrastructure problems.



The situation has sparked debate on social media, with many calling for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to prevent further pollution of Pattaya’s beaches and seas. “There needs to be more serious action to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our environment for both locals and tourists,” one person urged.

Despite the ongoing investigation, some locals remain skeptical, feeling that the authorities may not take effective action unless the issue gains more media attention.

































