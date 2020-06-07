Pattaya-area sailor says Facebook scammer impersonated him

A Plutaluang sailor complained to police that someone was impersonating him on Facebook to scam users out of thousands of baht for fake Buddha amulets.

Petty Officer 1st Class Kiattikun Ruennak said someone he had tracked to Samut Sakhon took his photo off his “Ton Dai Took Yang Pua Luk Chai Sud Love” page and purportedly used it to sell amulets under his name.





There were no amulets, of course, and people transferred thousands of baht to the scammer before the fake page was removed.

Kiattikun said he was left to feel the wrath of those cheated, which damaged his reputation.

The sailor provided police with what information he could gather on the man and his bank accounts.

Facebook provides tools to report impersonation and copyright-infringement forms for those who copy and reuse original photos that often result in misused photos and fake pages being removed within 24 hours.





