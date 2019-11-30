Parade, activities to mark World AIDS Day

Pattaya civic groups and students will parade to support HIV prevention for World AIDS Day Dec. 1.

Deputy City Manager Pramote Tumtim chaired a Nov. 26 planning meeting where it was decided traffic on Beach Road and on South Road west of Second Road will be curtailed for the 3:30-6 p.m. event.

Activities begin at Central and Beach roads, with participants marching and handing out condoms along the way to Pattaya School No. 8.

Other activities traditionally include health exhibits and screenings, quizzes and dance performances, plus stage shows showing the correct way to use condoms.