Jomtien officials alarmed as foreign man exhibits erratic behavior, flees mid-conversation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a foreign man behaving erratically on Jomtien Second Road. Initially, the situation seemed manageable, with the man engaging in brief conversation. However, without warning, he abruptly fled the scene, prompting further concern.

Authorities have pledged to continue monitoring the case closely to ensure public safety, as residents have begun expressing growing fear over the man’s unpredictable actions.







One local recalled riding past him talking to himself in the morning, while another claimed he had previously seen the man chasing a dog with apparent intent to harm. Some residents allege this is not the first such incident involving the individual, urging authorities to take decisive action, including potential deportation.

Public comments online reflect rising anxiety, with citizens demanding stricter visa screenings and more serious enforcement against foreign nationals who pose safety risks.

































