German beer bar manager in Pattaya arrested in major cocaine bust with firearm seized

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police have arrested a 42-year-old German national named Mike, who manages a beer bar and sports club in central Pattaya, on charges of trafficking cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm.

Authorities from Pattaya City Police and the Narcotics Suppression Division (NSD) seized a total of 427 grams of cocaine valued at over 490,000 baht, along with a .380 caliber pistol and ammunition during the arrest.







The investigation revealed that Mike frequently sold cocaine to foreign customers in Pattaya while carrying a weapon for protection. Police executed a controlled buy of 2 grams of cocaine at a popular fried chicken restaurant in central Pattaya area, leading to his arrest. After attempting to flee on a motorcycle, he was caught near his bar on Soi Buakhao.

A search of his residence in central Pattaya uncovered an additional 424 grams of cocaine and the firearm with ammunition. Mike admitted that a fellow German supplied him with cocaine at prices ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 baht per gram. He claimed shipments sometimes arrived in large quantities—up to 1 kilogram—that he then distributed to foreign customers in Pattaya before sharing the profits.







However, police remain skeptical of his statements and continue to investigate other suspects believed to be part of a larger drug trafficking network operating in key tourist areas.

Mike has reportedly lived in Thailand for over 4-5 years, using his role as a beer bar and sports club manager as a front for his drug operations. Despite his attempts to conceal his activities, the police’s careful planning and controlled buy led to his arrest with solid evidence.

































