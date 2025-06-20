Foreign tourists who love Pattaya wait for better tour package deals, hoping the baht dips below 33 per USD for greater value

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai baht opened on the morning of June 20 at 32.70 per U.S. dollar, a slight appreciation from the previous day’s close of 32.77. Traders expect the baht to remain range-bound over the next 24 hours, likely moving within 32.60–32.90, as global markets digest recent developments in the Middle East and wait for key economic data from the U.S. and U.K.







Overnight, trading activity remained thin due to the Juneteenth holiday in U.S. financial markets. Still, the baht saw modest support from a rebound in the Japanese yen, which gained on the back of speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could raise interest rates in response to May’s CPI inflation reading of 3.5% — a divergence from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected rate-cut trajectory.

The baht also gained some backing from the rebound in global gold prices, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market participants are watching whether these tensions will escalate or ease — either of which could influence safe-haven flows and currency trends.

Tourism Caught in the Crosscurrents: Foreign Travelers Waiting to Book Pattaya Trips

Amid the currency fluctuations, Thailand’s tourism sector is seeing a different kind of volatility. Many long-term foreign visitors and repeat travelers — particularly those who love Thailand and frequently return to destinations like Pattaya — are delaying travel plans in hopes of a weaker baht.

“Our European and Australian guests are telling us they’re watching the exchange rate day by day,” said a hotelier in South Pattaya. “They want to come. They always come. But they’re holding off booking their rooms and tours until the baht weakens past 33.”

According to Chiang Mai-based travel consultants, some digital nomads, retirees, and budget-conscious tourists are also waiting for more favorable conversion rates before buying tour packages or long-stay accommodations. For travelers planning multi-week holidays, even small fluctuations in the baht can significantly affect overall spending power.

Many observers see the 33.00 baht per dollar mark as a psychological threshold — one that, if breached, could trigger a wave of late-season bookings, especially in value-focused destinations like Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin.





Currency Outlook: Two-Way Risks Remain

Despite the short-term appreciation, analysts caution that the baht remains exposed to “two-way risks” — meaning it could move in either direction depending on how external factors evolve. These include movements in the U.S. dollar, shifts in gold and oil prices, and the trajectory of conflict in the Middle East.

If the conflict worsens — for example, if the U.S. becomes militarily involved in direct strikes on Iran — global uncertainty may rise, strengthening the U.S. dollar and safe-haven assets like gold. This scenario could put pressure on the baht to weaken. Conversely, if diplomatic efforts gain ground and tensions de-escalate, gold prices could fall, and the baht might again find support.







In technical terms, the 32.90–33.00 zone remains a key resistance level for USD/THB. Some traders are positioning to sell dollars around that range, while the support zone is now viewed at 32.50–32.60. Until clear economic data or geopolitical shifts emerge, the baht is likely to remain in a sideways or sideways-up pattern.

“If the baht breaks above 33.00 decisively, that could be the green light international travelers have been waiting for,” said one Bangkok-based analyst. (Photo by Jetsada Homklin)



































