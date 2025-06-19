Expats and investors paying taxes scream for change in Pattaya; the government should lend an ear

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long been a magnet for expats and tourists alike, drawn by its vibrant nightlife, warm climate, and welcoming atmosphere. But beneath the surface, many long-term residents are growing increasingly frustrated — and their voices are getting louder. Expats, who have invested years, and in many cases decades, living and paying taxes in Thailand, are demanding change or at least for the government to truly listen to their concerns.

One recurring grievance is the infamous issue of dual pricing — where foreigners are charged significantly higher fees for national parks, shows, and tourist attractions than Thai nationals. As one expat explained, “I stay in Thailand and have paid tax for. My income transferred here for 10 years. No benefits. Still I have to pay 10 times price in parks and shows. But the Thai in front of me with 10 million baht Mercedes pays 20 baht and maybe no tax.” This disparity leaves many feeling unfairly targeted simply for being foreigners.







While some argue dual pricing is justified, others see it as outright greed. “It’s not about locals, it’s about being targeted because you’re a foreigner,” said another expat. Attempts to circumvent this by showing a Thai driver’s license sometimes fail, as one visitor recounted, “I have tried that at the national parks and still had to pay the foreigner price.” Others have had better luck, but the inconsistency only fuels frustration.

Despite these complaints, some expats try to maintain perspective. “World leaders in this respect, if only all countries did this, the world would be a better place,” one said, acknowledging the complexity. But even humor creeps in amid the frustration: “Don’t complain, you greedy, selfish Farang! No, I’m joking. You are perfectly justified… and you are not alone in your feeling!”

This sense of alienation is compounded by everyday experiences of being “taken for a mug and being laughed at by Thais,” while also hearing the familiar refrain from local Thais about migrants in Western countries. It’s a complicated, sometimes painful dynamic that many expats grapple with daily.

Some longtime residents have simply had enough. “Not for me no more, getting worse,” said one after 24 years in Thailand. The increased cost of living, stricter visa rules, and ever-changing regulations have made life tougher for many. “Too many stupid rules & regulations for foreigners to want to come here. Dual pricing, bad attitudes & scams & not cheap anymore. The greed got the better of them. Now they’re paying the price GREED,” another lamented.

The tourism authorities, meanwhile, appear caught in their own world, often missing the mark on what tourists and expats actually want. “They think/ say/ believe/ want tourists and expats to want/ to need. Sometimes they are on target, often they don’t come close, and sometimes it’s simply impossible to deliver…”

With alternatives like the Philippines, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries offering better value, better beaches, and fewer scams, some expats openly question why they should stay. “Definitely wouldn’t go to Thailand again,” said one. “There are so many better and cheaper places to go.”

Yet, despite all the challenges, Pattaya remains home for many. The question is: Who will Pattaya listen to — if not its expats and long-term visitors, the very people who helped build it? Without their voices being heard, the city risks losing the very soul that made it a vibrant, thriving destination. (Photo by Jetsada Homklin)

































