Excessive nighttime noise in Pattaya disrupts peace, drives away tourists, and hurts hotel businesses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recently, Pattaya has been facing growing complaints over excessive nighttime noise, particularly from concert events held along Pattaya Third Road and in the Khao Talo area. These complaints have been submitted through the “Mayor Beer Direct Line” Facebook page and the 1337 Max hotline, reflecting widespread frustration among residents and visitors.

In response, Pattaya City’s Division of Public Sanitation and Environmental Health under the Public Health and Environment Office has conducted on-site inspections and enforced noise control measures. Specific efforts have focused on Mor Lam (traditional northeastern music) concerts at the Khao Talo venue and the Third Road concert ground. Authorities have capped sound levels at 90 decibels to reduce disturbances to nearby communities, in compliance with legal standards.







Despite these measures, the impact remains significant. Many residents have voiced concern over loud music continuing until 1–2 AM, shaking houses with powerful bass and preventing children, the elderly, and those who are ill from getting proper rest. What was once a peaceful neighborhood has become increasingly noisy over the past two years, disrupting the daily lives of those who call these areas home.

The issue has also taken a toll on Pattaya’s vital tourism industry, particularly accommodation businesses. Tourists seeking rest and relaxation have been disturbed by these events, with some cancelling bookings or leaving negative reviews online. Small hotels and guesthouses located near noisy venues have suffered financially as a result.

City officials have repeatedly urged event organizers to control their sound systems and warned that violations will result in legal action. Pattaya’s complaint office under the City Clerk’s Department routinely visits event sites to request cooperation from organizers and ensure surrounding communities are not adversely affected.

Several public comments reflect both concern and constructive suggestions. One commenter proposed relocating Mor Lam events to Pattaya Beach, where tourists would be more receptive. Others emphasized the need for mutual respect—entertainment should not come at the cost of residents’ well-being. As one person wrote, “The time people are having fun is also the time others need rest after a long day of work. What about the sick? Please be considerate.”



One especially pointed comment noted the extreme volume of international concerts: “The house shook all night. How could anyone enjoy music that loud? Instead of beautiful melodies, it felt like an assault on our nerves.”

These incidents highlight the need for a better balance between vibrant nightlife and public peace. In the long run, Pattaya City may need to reassess its event policies—particularly in residential zones—to protect quality of life for locals and uphold its image as a premier travel destination offering not just excitement, but also peace and comfort.

































