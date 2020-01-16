Chronically ill Sattahip senior dumped on roadside

Sattahip officials hospitalized an ill, elderly man twice put out on the street by family members.

The unidentified Thai man in his 60s was reported to authorities Jan. 14 after living on roadside outside Thepprasit Temple for a month. He was living in a handmade tent with only a mattress, pillow and old clothes.



Wanna Sampawapol, a Sattahip Subdistrict medical practitioner, and medics from the Sawang Rachana Thammasathan Foundation inspected his living quarters and found a water container, rotten food and bloody sputum among the garbage. He was transported to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital for treatment.

Wanna said the man had been abandoned by his family because he couldn’t walk, was continually sick and was coughing up blood.

Arrangements were made for the man’s cousin to take him in, but a day later he was back on the roadside. This time authorities hospitalized him and arranged to find permanent shelter.