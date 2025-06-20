‘Booked a trip to Thailand, got India instead’ – Pattaya welcomes all, but risks losing its identity

PATTAYA, Thailand – As international tourism numbers waver below pre-pandemic highs, Pattaya’s tourism authorities are putting on a brave face, insisting the city remains a top destination thanks to “emerging markets” like India. But behind the curtain of upbeat press releases and marketing slogans, hoteliers, expats, and even returning tourists are asking a harder question: Is Pattaya just papering over deeper problems with short-term fixes?

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Indian arrivals have surged in the past year, now consistently ranking among the top five source markets for Pattaya. On paper, that sounds like a success story. In reality, it may be masking a more worrying trend: declining interest from Western and high-spending tourists who once formed the backbone of Pattaya’s economy.







“Pattaya hotels face wage hike challenge amid calls for higher tourist spending,” one local hotel manager noted. “The Indian population can help out there – but only if they’re actually spending money locally.”

Indeed, many Thai business owners, while grateful for foot traffic, say Indian tourists often travel in large groups, stay in Indian-run hotels, eat at Indian restaurants, and book excursions through Indian-owned operators – all of which keeps the economic benefits in a closed loop.

“And there lies the problem,” commented a European expat who frequently visits the city. “Three out of the four hotels we stayed in on our last trip were run by Indians, staffed by Indians, with a token few Thais. That’s the problem.”



The trend has sparked frustration not just among hoteliers, but also among returning tourists who feel Pattaya is losing its Thai charm.

“A friend visited recently and said ‘never again.’ He went to see Thailand, not Mumbai,” said another long-time visitor.

Tourism analysts warn this shift isn’t just about perception—it’s about long-term sustainability. If visitors feel that Pattaya no longer offers an authentic Thai experience, they may choose other destinations in the region such as Vietnam, Bali, or even Sri Lanka.



“Tourists from other countries have no interest in coming to Thailand if it is overrun with Indians,” one online commenter bluntly stated.

While such remarks border on xenophobic, they reflect a real tension between mass tourism and cultural tourism—between quantity and quality. Pattaya is under pressure to show strong visitor numbers, but at what cost?

There’s also the political angle. With minimum wage hikes looming, many hotels—especially those operating on thin margins—are struggling to stay profitable, especially as average tourist spending continues to decline. Starting July 1, all hotels rated 2-star and above will be required to pay a 400-baht daily minimum wage, putting even more pressure on operators to attract higher-spending guests. If the city becomes too reliant on low-budget group tours that generate limited economic ripple effects, it could undermine efforts to raise wages, improve service quality, or invest in much-needed infrastructure upgrades.





Ultimately, Pattaya’s challenge isn’t attracting tourists—it’s attracting the right kind of tourists, and ensuring the city’s Thai identity doesn’t get lost in the pursuit of volume over value. Compounding the issue, local businesses now face the added pressure of surviving the low season, which typically runs from May to September. With fewer high-spending visitors and mounting operational costs, we may soon see more “closed down” signs across Pattaya, especially among Thai-owned establishments that can’t compete with larger, foreign-operated group-tour setups.

The city needs a more thoughtful tourism mix, one that balances mass-market visitors with culturally curious, higher-spending travelers. If not, Pattaya risks becoming a generic beach town that pleases no one—not even the new markets it’s trying so hard to court. (Photo by Jetsada Homklin)