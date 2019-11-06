2 hurt, 2 homes damaged in heavy storm

Two people were injured and two homes damaged when strong winds felled two trees in Banglamung.

Radchada Mathurod, 58, said her son and niece were hurt by falling wood and tile when a large eucalyptus crashed through the roof of their Banglamung Subdistrict home about 2 a.m. Oct. 29. Both were sent to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Blocks away, a 10-year-old Ivory Coast almond tree fell on to Mitsubishi Lancer parked in front of owner Kowit Limtemsub’s house. The 53-year-old said parts of the tree also hit the home, causing damage.

Subdistrict engineers visited both homes after the heavy thunderstorms passed and planned repair work.