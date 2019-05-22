Home Cartoons Life in Fun City Life in Fun City – May 22, 2019
Latest Stories
Buying a new camera
I am not in love with the social media, used by most media watchers to publicly profess private feelings, with a photo of prawn...
Dusit Thani Pattaya wins top MICE award
Neoh Kean Boon, GM of the Dusit Thani Pattaya receives the ‘Thailand MICE Venue Standard’ award from Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of the Board,...
The Netherlands wins Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv, Israel (AP) — The Netherlands won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv last weekend, with Duncan Laurence's doleful piano ballad...
His Majesty the King thanks the people for the Coronation Ceremony
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has thanked all people involved for joining hands in organizing the Coronation Ceremony and making it a success. The Bureau...
World travellers reunite at Yupins
Rob Maynard, Dr. Andreas Wipfler and Ian Taylor, three intrepid travelers celebrated their reunion dining at Yupins Restaurant recently. They had a lot to...