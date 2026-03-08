Willem Lasonder and Seamus O’Connor lead Mybar Golf Society winners at Mountain Shadow and Greenwood

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mybar Golf Society enjoyed another busy week on the fairways with two challenging rounds played at Mountain Shadow and Greenwood, testing both skill and endurance in the Pattaya heat.

Seventeen golfers turned out for Tuesday March 2 round at Mountain Shadow Golf Club, a course many members consider the most difficult in the regular rotation. Despite the challenge, the day offered pleasant playing conditions with sunshine and a refreshing breeze. The course itself was generally in good condition, though a few dry spots could be found on some fairways.

As expected, the demanding layout made scoring tough. Not a single player managed to beat their handicap, which highlighted just how testing the course was on the day.







In a somewhat surprising turn, Willem Lasonder found excellent form and emerged as the clear winner with 33 Stableford points. His steady round proved enough to keep the rest of the field at bay. Robert Charbonneau followed closely behind, securing second place with a respectable 32 points.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Ian is still searching for his best form. His struggles on the day earned him the wooden spoon, though at least the consolation prize ensured he did not go home completely empty-handed.

Results –1st Willem Lasonder – 33 points, 2nd Robert Charbonneau – 32 points

Spoon: Ian

The competition on Thursday March 5 took the society to Greenwood Golf Club (A & B Course) where 19 players gathered to play the popular A and B nines. Greenwood remains a favourite among many members thanks to its varied layout and excellent playing conditions.

The day also marked the final round of the trip for the Charland family and Dave Lyon, who were bidding farewell after their time with the group.

Weather conditions proved far more demanding than earlier in the week. The heat was intense and players had to contend with swarms of fruit flies that seemed determined to accompany them throughout the round.



Even so, the course was in excellent condition and the additional strokes offered some opportunity for scoring. Two players rose above the rest as Seamus O’Connor and Allan Cassin both returned 34 Stableford points. After the cards were checked, O’Connor claimed victory on countback, leaving Cassin to settle for second place despite matching the winning score.

The wooden spoon this time went to Mike Malott, who narrowly lost out to Paul Davies on countback. Only two near pins were recorded on the day, going to Allan Cassin and Maurice Paradis.

Results –1st Seamus O’Connor – 34 points (countback), 2nd Allan Cassin – 34 points. Near pins: Allan Cassin, Maurice Paradis. Spoon: Mike Malott.



































