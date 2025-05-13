Thailand tightens air passenger protections with new compensation rules for delays and cancellations, effective May 20

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board has issued a new regulation—effective May 20, 2025—strengthening passenger rights for both domestic and international flights, particularly in cases of flight delays and cancellations. Under the new rules, airlines must provide increasing levels of assistance and compensation depending on the length of the delay.

For international flights delayed over 2 hours, airlines must provide food, drinks, and communication access. If delays exceed 5 hours, passengers are entitled to cash compensation of 1,500 baht or alternatives of equal value, including vouchers or frequent flyer miles, along with accommodation and transfers if needed.







If the delay surpasses 10 hours, passengers can choose from tiered cash compensation ranging from 2,000 to 4,500 baht depending on flight distance or equivalent-value alternatives, plus options for refunds or rebooking.

In cases of cancellations or denied boarding, similar compensation rules apply—unless passengers are informed at least 7 days in advance or offered rebooking within a 3-hour window.

Domestic flight compensation has also increased: 1,200 baht for delays over 5 hours and 1,500 baht for cancellations, doubling the previous amounts. No compensation is required if delays are caused by force majeure.



The new regulation also requires airlines to care for passengers during tarmac delays exceeding 3 hours, including adequate ventilation, temperature, toilet access, medical services, and the right to deplane if takeoff is significantly delayed—except for safety or air traffic control reasons.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) will launch an awareness campaign to ensure compliance and protect consumer rights effectively.

































