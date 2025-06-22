Pattaya’s cutting-edge signage delayed till August

Pattaya’s Walking Street entrance again looks naked as the city awaits the final version of the 3D graphic animation technology billboard. City Hall says that the contract expires only in August and some details are still being worked on. The general idea is to allow visually-stunning displays to reinforce Pattaya’s branding image as a world-class resort.







One concern is that too zany a display may create more traffic chaos as Beach Road drivers gawp at the ever-changing pictures, or visitors try to take selfies without due care and attention. Although the new billboard will promote Pattaya as a whole rather than the Walking Street in particular, there is also ongoing debate about paid advertising. Would a gogo bar be allowed to pay for a moment’s fame on a city hall sponsored screen? Probably not, but the parameters aren’t yet set in concrete.

But advertising gurus believe that the Walking Street entrance is just the beginning. Many of the businesses inside still use posters and banners, even hand-written notices, but bright and vibrant LED signage is much more likely to attract attention than boring old advertising. For example, it allows managers to update real-time messages instantly to be seen in dazzling colour by the passing public. In spite of all the changes in recent years, Walking Street still looks drab in places. LED screen promotional material on many of the restaurants, clubs and stores looks like the future.



Separately, the latest technology has reached the Walking Street via the tourist police whose computerized service bus offers a range of services to visitors whilst being linked, where necessary, to criminal data bases. Whilst there are many question marks about the future of Pattaya, it’s clear that new technology will be the promotional basis of its most iconic entertainment district. Those who feel disaffected can retreat to Soi 6 and Soi Buakhao where traditionalism is still largely unchallenged.



































