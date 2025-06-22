Indian tourists set to topple Chinese numbers in Pattaya as locals say, ‘The city’s future may well be written in Hindi’

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a shift that could reshape Pattaya’s tourism landscape, Indian tourists are rapidly closing the gap on their Chinese counterparts and are poised to become the top foreign visitors to the city in the coming months. The surge comes amid a broader tourism revival that has seen Thailand welcome over 13.4 million international tourists from January 1 to May 18, 2025 — generating more than 632 billion baht in revenue.







According to data released by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Chinese tourists still hold the top spot nationally with 1.83 million arrivals so far this year. But Indian travelers, who already account for nearly 880,000 visits, are gaining fast. In the most recent weekly tally, Indian arrivals totaled 50,571 — compared to 62,569 Chinese — narrowing the margin significantly, especially considering India’s consistent upward trend and stronger growth potential during upcoming travel windows.

“India is a rising force in Thai tourism,” said a Pattaya-based hotel manager. “They stay longer, travel in groups, and are increasingly exploring beyond Bangkok — especially destinations like Pattaya that combine beach, nightlife, and family-friendly activities.”



The overall weekly snapshot showed Malaysia (68,738), China (62,569), India (50,571), South Korea (18,213), and Laos (17,034) as the top five foreign visitor groups. But while Malaysian numbers dipped by 20%, Indian arrivals grew by 1.34% — the third consecutive week of positive momentum. China posted only a modest 2.18% increase, and with continuing issues like delayed visa approvals, limited direct flights, and changing outbound travel behavior, some analysts believe India could overtake China by late 2025, especially in hot-spot cities like Pattaya and Phuket.

Fueling the surge is the Thai government’s aggressive tourism push under the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign. Key policies include waiving the TM.6 immigration form, encouraging airlines to boost seat capacity, and easing travel procedures across major airports. Indian travelers are among the biggest beneficiaries of these conveniences — and also among the most active in social media promotion, helping spark peer-to-peer tourism growth.

In Pattaya, the trend is already visible. Indian tourists are now a daily fixture across Walking Street, Pattaya Beach, and shopping areas like Central Festival. Hoteliers, restaurateurs, and transport operators are adapting quickly, adding Indian dishes to menus, hiring Hindi-speaking staff, and aligning with Indian travel agents to offer wedding and group packages.



“Chinese group tours are not what they used to be,” said a bar owner on the Walking Street. “Now it’s Indian weddings, family holidays, and independent travelers that keep us busy.”

If this momentum continues, Indian tourists could become the dominant foreign demographic in Pattaya by the high season — a major pivot for a city long synonymous with Chinese tour groups.

One local tourism official summed it up: “The future of Pattaya may well be written in Hindi.”

































