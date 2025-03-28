China recommended for visa-exempt discrimination

The Thai tourist ministry has suggested that Chinese vacationers should be limited to 30 days without a visa. Such a move would require Cabinet endorsement. Since July 2024 visitors from 93 countries, including China, have been granted 60 days visa-exempt. A further 30 days extension (a total of 90) is available at immigration offices nationwide provided paperwork is in order. That includes address verification such as the TM30 residential proof and payment of 1,900 baht or US$54.







The ministry told The Nation this week that such a move would reflect actual travel plans as Chinese holidaymakers usually limit their stays in Thailand to 15 days or fewer. However, the minister added that there were exceptions such as those studying Thai boxing or attending cookery classes. This remark has caused confusion as those activities are specifically mentioned as categories of the Destination Thailand Visa which guarantees 180 days on arrival and multi entries for five years.

Traditionally, Chinese tourists were limited to 15 days on arrival which required paperwork and a fee. In 2023 Chinese nationals were given temporarily 30 days visa-exempt which was made “permanent” in March 2024. But in July of that year China was admitted to the 93 countries for much longer visa-exempt treatment which remains in force today.



American attorney and naturalized Thai citizen Benjamin Hart, in his videos, has suggested that one government department or spokesperson should be appointed to announce all visa-related and immigration news. Confusion currently exists because of the multiplicity of ministries getting involved such as tourism, labour, foreign affairs and the interior ministry including immigration. That would indeed be a step in the right direction.





























