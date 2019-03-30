Wild Boars footballers visit Pattaya

The young footballers whose remarkable rescue from a northern cave captured the world’s imagination visited Pattaya on the next stop of their world tour.

Twelve Wild Boars players and their assistant coach from Chiang Rai paid their respects to the King Taksin Monument at Pattaya City Hall March 21. They were welcomed by all four deputy mayors and other city officials.

The team then toured the restored Pattaya Beach with Deputy City Manager Sutham Petchket and took a tour around the city and its tourist attractions, finally enjoying a seafood dinner in Sattahip.

There were lots of smiles and photos during the day with everyone trying to get a glimpse of the brave boys who were trapped in the Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks in June last year. (PCPR)