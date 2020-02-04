Trekking through the jungle

The much depleted Lake Mabprachan was the location for the first, and hopefully annual, trek through the jungle by the students from the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs.







It was a hot Friday morning when they set off in teams, most wearing their Scout uniform, and with the instructions to follow their leader, work as a group and do not wander off alone.

Starting at five minute intervals, the students walked along the viaduct, watching the fishermen and the rowers on the lake which is desperately short of water.

The jungle the children were told they were entering is more like a small forest, lots of trees, dirt tracks and stray dogs, lots of them. Entering the jungle they arrived at stations where they were expected to complete tasks, earning points along the way, and as usual points win prizes.

It was a very hot morning, but no matter how high the temperature rose the children kept smiling, urging each other to walk faster, cheer louder, work harder and don’t sit down and sleep, which is what a few of the younger children did as soon as they got the chance.

It is amazing to think that before coming to the school most of these children had never had the chance to receive an education, most stayed at home watching television. Now they are learning, make friends, having fun and trekking through the dangerous jungles of Pattaya.