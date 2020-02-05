Suvarnabhumi Airport increases hygiene measures

BANGKOK – The Deputy Director of Suvarnabhumi Aiport, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said the coronavirus has infected people in many countries, including Thailand. To prevent its spread and regain the passenger confidence, Survarnabhum Airpot has asked all public transport operators, such as limousines, car rental companies, taxis, public and shuttle buses, to pay more attention to the cleanliness of their vehicles and service counters. This will limit the transmission of the respiratory virus between people with close contact, particularly drivers and passengers.





The measures taken by Suvarnabhumi Airport include reminding all airport officials to wear a protective mask at all times, distributing protective masks to public transport drivers and passengers, placing hand sanitizers at service counters and using disinfectants to clean public vehicle seats, door handles and other areas regularly.

Some taxi drivers expressed concern about the situation, after one driver was exposed to the virus. However, they have followed the safety guidelines by wearing a face mask and cleaning their vehicles with disinfectant more frequently.