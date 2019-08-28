RID addresses drought in Chao Phraya River basin

Bangkok – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director General, Thongpleo Kongchan, said his agency will be introducing water management measures for areas of the Chao Phraya River basin which are at risk of critical shortages.

Local administrative organizations will be told to submit plans for their proposed uses of water to the department, so that an appropriate volume of water can be provided from the river. Local water pumping stations should not pump up water for farming, while the Department of Local Administration won’t subsidize expenditure on electricity used for water pumping. Farmers shouldn’t block waterways or pump up water for farming.

Water for the Chao Phraya River basin from November 2019 to April 2020 will be provided under controls as planned. That is 18 million cubic meters daily, including seven million cubic meters for consumption, eight million cubic meters for ecological reasons and three million cubic meters for fruit plantations. There will not be enough water for second-crop rice farming.