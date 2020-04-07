Pattaya to set up checkpoints to control entry and departure from city

Police and government officials will install checkpoints at 5 places on Pattaya’s borders to control access to city limits from Thursday, April 9, starting at 2 pm until further notice.







Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri chaired an April 7 meeting to decide where the checkpoints would be set up.

In attendance were Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, the 4 deputy mayors, heads of government officials, responsible authorities such as police from Banglamung, Pattaya, Jomtien, Nongprue, Tourist police.

The meeting decided that to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), entry and exit from Pattaya must be checked and controlled.

A barrier will be set up at the Kratinglai (flyover) intersection (before Djittabhawan Buddhist College) whereby all traffic must turn left onto Highway 36 and would be free to proceed to Rayong.

Those who wish to come into Pattaya must make a U turn and then turn left onto the railway line road where they will be checked and required to state their purpose of entry into Pattaya, which must only be done at one of the following five checkpoints.

Soi Chaiyapornwithee, in front of Tum Lai restaurant. On Motorway No. 7, 5th section, in front of the Highway Police. Soi Pornprapanimit (Siam Country Club Road) in front of Maela Pla Phao Restaurant. Soi Chaiyapruek, before the railway crossing, in front of the coffee shop. Sukhumvit Road before the District Prosecutor’s Office (under the flyover bridge in front of Wat Na Jomtien Temple).







All other roads leading from the railway line road will be blocked and the only entry into Sukhumvit Road will be through the aforementioned checkpoints.

The blockade commences on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 14.00 hrs and will be in be place until the situation returns to normal.

For those who must pass through these checkpoints to work in Pattaya must show proof of their government service, proof of being an official of an organisation, and work place unit identity card to the officers at the checkpoints.

Those who do not have an ID card must request their organisation to issue them a card according to the official form stating full name, ID card number, telephone number, name of organisation, position of their work, address of organisation, with a photograph attached and must be signed by the head of the organisation.







Civilians must register their full name, stating place and times of arrival and departure and return in the log book. They must wear a face mask at all times when outside their homes.

Everyone is strictly forbidden to leave home between 22.00 hrs and 04.00 hrs.

The decision to setup check points will be submitted to the Governor of Chonburi today for him to issue and official order. (PCPR)





