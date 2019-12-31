New Year celebrations begin

BANGKOK – Checking out the festive atmosphere of the New Year holidays. Many temples across the country are quite crowded with faithful Buddhists coming to pay their respects and make merit for their good fortune in the upcoming year.

At Wat BowonniwetVihara Temple, faithful Buddhists have come to pay their respects to Lord Buddha’s relics from Kandy, Sri Lanka, which have been brought to Thailand again after some 700 years, and placed in TamnakPetch pavilion inside the temple. Interested persons can visit the temple until 15th January to pay their respects to the relics; the temple is receiving visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At Wat PhraChetuphon Temple or Wat Pho, a religious New Year celebration is taking place, where people come to pay their respects to the reclining Buddha statue, praying for their good fortune from their birthday Buddha statue, offering gold and silver Bodhi tree leaves, and observing the temple’s history in an exhibition. Many people have arrived with their families, creating a crowded atmosphere at the temple.

The Ministry of Culture has arranged a temple tour to 10 temples of the 10 monarchs including Wat PhraChetuphon temple, Wat Ratchaorotsaram temple, Wat RatchapraditSathitmahasimaram temple, and Wat Benchamabophit temple. It is expected some 100,000 persons will be joining this tour. Transportation is provided by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority which is providing 12 air conditioned buses to transport people to these temples from SanamLuang free of charge between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information can be acquired by calling the 1765 Ministry of Culture hotline.

Moving out to other provinces. In NongKhai, Thai and Lao Buddhists have come to Wat Pho Chai temple to pay their respects to the LuangPorPhra Sai buddha statue revered by NongKhai villagers. The temple will be holding an ASEAN New Year’s Eve prayer service in the evening of 31st December.

In Ang Thong, many tourists have visited Wat Muang in Wiset Chai Chan district to pay their respects to the 63-meter wide, 95-meter tall Buddha statue called LuangPorYai by locals. The statue’s design was based on the Pang MarnWichai style. Many people have paid their respects and asked for good fortune by touching the statue’s fingertips while making their wishes.