His Majesty the King wishes all Thais a Happy New Year

BANGKOK – His Majesty the King wished everyone happiness and good health, both physically and mentally in his New Year address.

He urged them to have wisdom, faith and awareness while adhering to virtue, righteousness and appropriateness, and to be determined to contribute to national and public interest.

His Majesty the King said that mistakes and flaws were natural in any kind of work. They should serve as lessons to enhance experiences and wisdom to prevent recurrences and to create development.