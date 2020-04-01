Over 300 commercial airplanes grounded at Thailand’s airports

BANGKOK – Over 300 commercial airplanes have been grounded at two major airports of Thailand, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi, due to novel coronavirus outbreak.







The pandemic has caused plummeting demand for air travel around the globe and forced airlines based in Thailand to cancel some of their routes.

Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Bangkok Airways and Thai VietJet Air have requested Suvarnabhumi Airport to park their planes after halting their flights due to the Covid-19 crisis, said Airport Authority of Thailand officials.

Thailand’s largest airport has the parking capacity for 138-150 planes.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), nine airlines have submitted requests to temporarily halt their flights.

For Don Mueang Airport which mostly serves low-cost airlines, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Nok Scoot have asked for permission to park their grounded planes.(TNA)











