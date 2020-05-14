Thailand’s curfew may be adjusted to 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

BANGKOK – An ad hoc committee on imposition of measures to curb Covid-19 will propose reducing the nightly curfew by one hour to start at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The proposal will be discussed at the Center for Covid-19 Situtaion Administration meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha on Friday.







The government imposed a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am from April 3 to April 30 and later extended the curfew for another month.

Besides easing the curfew, the CSSA has planned to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the second phase, in which more activities will be allowed.

For example, the limited number of TV and film production crew may be increased from five to ten to make it more suitable for workload.





The CCSA gradually eases restrictions as the number of new infections showed a downward trend and touched zero on Wednesday.

The CCSA reiterated that the country must not lower its guard to prevent a second wave of infections. (TNA)












