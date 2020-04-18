Soi Khopai, Pattaya surveys locals on pandemic compensation

Soi Khopai Community leaders surveyed residents about what steps they would like to see the government take to offset the financial blow from the coronavirus shutdown.







Neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda led the survey team around the South Pattaya community April 16.

The survey, created by Pattaya and Banglamung District officials, asks what more the city, district, provincial and national government can do to alleviate the financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting business shutdown.

Residents of all stripes, from merchants to company staffers to motorcycle taxis, have been affected. Most have been put out of work and those still in business have seen customers and incomes fall by 50 percent or more.

Residents said they want assistance obtaining the government’s promised 5,000-baht monthly compensation for casual workers, a handout of consumer products, short-term employment, vocational training, low-interest loans and tax cuts.









