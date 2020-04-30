Hotels opened for returnee quarantine in Thailand’s southern province

Songkhla has opened the third hotel to accommodate Thai returnees from Malaysia while over 1,000 returnees have already arrived but no one was initially found infected with Covid-19 during the screening process.







At Padang Besar border checkpoint in Songkhla’s Sadao district, 101 Thai returnees from Malaysia have registered to pass through Padang Besar on Wednesday.

Since the border reopened 12 days ago, more than 1,000 Thais have travelled home and placed under the state quarantine at two hotels, which have been fully occupied, prompting the authorities to open another hotel to accommodate them.

Meanwhile, out of all 42 migrant workers, who have contracted coronavirus during quarantine at the Songkhla Immigration Detention Center, 36 patients are in stable condition under close medical monitoring there. No new cases among the remaining 73 migrant workers were reported there.

Another six Covid-19 patients in this group, including a pregnant woman were referred to hospitals after they had developed complications such as pneumonia.

Public Health Minister Anuthin Charnvirakul will take a field trip to Songkhla to follow up the situation and meet relevant agencies to discuss preventive measures in coping with movement of people through Thai – Malaysian border at the Sadao border checkpoint. (TNA)


















