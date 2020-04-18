Government has effective screening procedures for Thai returnees for COVID-19

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has assured that the government has effective procedures and resources to screen Thai returnees and quarantine them upon their arrivals.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the government had good mechanisms to handle Thai returnees. Before their return trips, they would be screened carefully by the Foreign Ministry and their profiles would be thoroughly examined by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, airport management and the Foreign Ministry, he said.

Concerned officials already had the list of prospective returnees and 200 of them would be arriving daily, Dr Taweesin said.

The government also prepared enough quarantine facilities nationwide for returnees to stay at least 14 days, he said.

After the 14-day quarantine, well returnees can go home without undergoing repeated tests. Most people who recovered from the disease had immunity, he said.

The people who had the disease for more than 14 days would be closely treated by doctors. The plasma of those people could help other patients, Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)









